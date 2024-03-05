Video: GUNTHER Offers Two Words Along With Chop Montage From WWE Raw Match

Last night on "WWE Raw," reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. To commemorate that victory, GUNTHER has posted a montage of all the devastating chops he delivered to The Judgment Day member on X, along with the caption, "Good effort."

GUNTHER and Mysterio's bout came together last week, when The Judgment Day confronted Imperium. During that segment, Mysterio stepped up to "The Ring General" and told him the Intercontinental Championship belonged to Judgment Day. GUNTHER responded by pushing the former "WWE NXT" North American Champion in the chest, which led to Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh preventing Damian Priest, the current holder of the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, from attacking the Austrian-born wrestler. GUNTHER's clash with Mysterio saw the former "NXT UK" Champion pick up the victory by forcing "Dirty Dom" to tap out with a Boston Crab.

Moving forward, GUNTHER will find out who he will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against at WrestleMania 40 next week on "Raw." Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, and McDonagh will participate in a six-man gauntlet match to determine the number one contender. A handful of wrestlers have been pleading their case to Adam Pearce in recent weeks, and now an opportunity to challenge the Imperium leader for the gold at WrestleMania has been signed by the "Raw" GM. So far this calendar year, GUNTHER has successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso, with his record-setting reign as champion now surpassing 630 days.