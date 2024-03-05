Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Rhea Ripley's Defense Of WWE Colleague Maxxine Dupri

Rhea Ripley was notably one of the loud defenders of fellow WWE star Maxxine Dupri, who recently went viral on social media after a clip aired of fans booing her out of the building. On "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff commented on the online defense of Dupri by her peers and why this was the "wrong way" to use social media.

"I don't wanna know what you're really like ... I wanna buy into your character! I don't wanna know your feels, or your virtues, I wanna believe in your character especially if you're promoting your social media under your character name with your character images," Bischoff said. Furthermore, he emphasized how he wants to see wrestlers stay in character on social media. Additionally, Bischoff criticized Ripley's efforts since he believes it will likely encourage more bad behavior from fans.

"All it's going to do is encourage more bad behavior, you're acknowledging bad behavior on social media. It doesn't make any sense to me to try and use social media to mitigate or soften a situation." Bischoff then gave some advice to Dupri and suggested she learn to suck it up. "It's part of the process, you have to learn! And you certainly have to learn to toughen up and not be emotionally affected by it. If you're that sensitive, and you're going to be affected that badly by someone booing you because you had a bad night, then you're in the wrong business!"

