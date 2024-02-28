Video: Fans Heckle Maxxine Dupri At WWE House Show, Rhea Ripley Reacts: 'Be Better'

WWE star Maxxine Dupri made her in-ring debut less than a year ago, but the company has decided to keep the Alpha Academy member on the main roster rather than in developmental. That has resulted in Dupri inevitably learning on the job and the fan reaction hasn't always been the greatest. Video from a recent WWE live event shows an overwhelmingly negative fan response to Dupri, a babyface, as she walks to the back following her match.

this poor girl is getting booed at a house show for trying to get better.. wrestling fans suck pic.twitter.com/2OlXoAufcT — dani☆ (@alluringbanks) February 28, 2024

Several figures around the wrestling industry have responded to the video, including Rhea Ripley. The Women's Heavyweight Champion decried the reaction from fans on X, sharing her hope that people learn to be more empathetic.

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job," Ripley said. "Learning and getting better is all a part of being human. Be better as humans."

The video has sparked an intense discourse on social media, with mostly support for Dupri. Other figures within the industry have also begun voicing their opinions.

"Couldn't have said it any better," WWE star Chelsea Green said regarding Ripley's statement. WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart also added her support with the heart and clapping emojis. AEW star Britt Baker also added a "100" emoji to Ripley's post in a quote response on X.

In recent months, Dupri has been open about spending time training at the WWE Performance Center. Including live event appearances, she has wrestled 13 matches since her July 2023 debut, most of which have been tag team bouts. Her resume includes a singles victory over Valhalla of the Viking Raiders and a brief singles match against Rhea Ripley, which she lost in just over two minutes. With wrestlers like her Alpha Academy teammate Chad Gable helping train Dupri, she will likely continue improving as she gets more time in the ring.