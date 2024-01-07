Maxxine Dupri Talks Training At The WWE PC, Her 'Pinch Me' Moment In The Ring

Maxxine Dupri's in-ring journey began in July 2023, when she made her professional wrestling debut in mixed tag team action alongside Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. Leading into this debut, Dupri received special training from Gable, whom she refers to as "Coach Gable," as well as the coaches from WWE's Performance Center. During a recent interview with "Lightweights Podcast," Dupri opened up about her early experience at the WWE Performance Center.

"[The coaches] watch back your matches, things you've done," Dupri said. "We call them PC lives, where you're doing like practice matches. We watch back stuff from back in the day, everything. It kind of depends on the coach because the coach runs it, so it's really whoever their cup of tea is ... They'll stop and say, 'See how he did this. This is why you want to do this or this is why this worked during this time frame, but maybe today, that style wouldn't work.'"

One of Dupri's latest in-ring appearances occurred on the November 20 episode of "WWE Raw," where she and Ivy Nile competed in a four-way tag match to determine the number one contenders to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Amidst the action, Dupri ascended to the second rope before diving onto the six wrestlers below her. Dupri later described this scene as a "pinch me" moment.

"That was not on my bingo card for that Monday," Dupri said. "Then I was like okay, I know I can do it. I'm very capable, it'll be fine. It'll be so fun, but then also you get up there and you're like 'Okay I got to go. I can't sit here too long and overthink it I got to just full send it and go.' Then afterwards, it's like the best feeling."

