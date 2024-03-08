Lance Anoa'i Predicts Winner Of Potential Jimmy Vs. Jey Uso Match In WWE

While Jey Uso hoped to distance himself from The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso has kept a bit of a leash on him, especially in instances where Jey is challenging for singles championships. As Jimmy continues to meddle in his title pursuits, Jey recently proposed the idea of setting up a WrestleMania match between them. In a recent interview with "WrestlingNewCo," the Usos' cousin, Lance Anoa'i, weighed in on this possibility.

"I really hope it does [happen]," Anoa'i said. "Growing up as kids, if you have a brother or any kind of sibling and you're both wrestling, that is a dream. You're not wrestling on Raw or SmackDown or any live event, you're going to the biggest stage of all – WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of professional wrestling. And to do it with your own blood, your twin brother, that's got to be huge. I hope everything is set up perfect for them, so they could just rock Philadelphia. I would love to be there and be a part of it and just watch it live."

In further analyzing this potential brother vs. brother match, Anoa'i noted that he personally wants Jey to win. However, given that Jimmy Uso is the older of the two, and will likely have the added support of Solo Sikoa in his corner, Anoa'i believes Jimmy will ultimately emerge victorious.

Earlier this year, WWE fans received a preview of this potential Jey-Jimmy faceoff, as the brothers entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match at number one and number two, respectively.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WrestlingNewCo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.