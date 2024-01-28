Here's What Jey Uso Would Like To Do At WWE WrestleMania 2024

Last year, Jimmy and Jey Uso headlined night one of WrestleMania 39 as they unsuccessfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. On the road to WrestleMania 40, the real-life Uso brothers find themselves on opposite WWE brands, with Jey heavily focused on establishing himself as a singles competitor. Given this current dynamic, Jey believes that now may be the best time for WWE to pit them directly against one another, specifically in a match at "The Show of Shows."

"What would make mine and my brother's angle different would obviously be the emotion part, the promo part of me and my brother, just us," Jey told "TNT Sports." "Imagine the fire, imagine the emotion within me and him. If you saw it with Roman [Reigns] and you saw it with Sami [Zayn], this would just be amplified 10 times more electric. So, I'm excited and I'm ready just to deliver to the people. And I do want to main-event WrestleMania with my twin brother in front of 100,000 people. Maybe I go night one and then Roman is night two. We're still running The Bloodline, is what I'm saying."

Before WWE drew a formal divide between them, Jimmy and Jey revealed that their ultimate dream match was to wrestle one another at a WrestleMania event. And as Jey alluded to, the Usos are confident that their familiar bond would allow them to create a compelling and emotional story if given the chance. Luckily for Jey, WWE may have begun planting the seeds for this possible WrestleMania match, as he and his brother entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble at number one and number two, respectively, providing fans with a glimpse of what their feud could look like.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TNT Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.