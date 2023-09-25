Backstage Update On WWE's Plans For Jey Uso After Joining Raw Roster

It's been a whirlwind 2023 for Jey Uso, a man who began the year as a member of The Bloodline, only to depart the group with his brother, Jimmy, followed by Jimmy then betraying him during a match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, followed by Jey quitting the group, "WWE SmackDown", and WWE, before heading over to "WWE Raw." And it appears the fun has only started for Jey as he continues his transition to the red brand.

Fightful Select reports that Jey's move over to "Raw" is the latest part of a long-term process regarding plans for him as a singles star. Jey's planned rise from tag team wrestler to singles wrestler were in place prior to his match with Reigns at SummerSlam, where it was said that Jey, along with other Bloodline members, were "important building blocks" to WWE's future, and that there was a belief that the storyline could help launch Jey into a strong singles role.

So far, WWE is said to be thrilled with how the push is going, and there are no plans to put a stop to it, as Jey is expected to be featured in a high-profile role that will see him get even more screen time over the next several months. Furthermore, the promotion is thrilled with the reactions Jey has been getting since making his "Raw" debut.

Since that time, Jey has been involved in a storyline where he's been recruited by The Judgment Day, who attacked him last week to end "Raw" after Jey rejected them during a match with Drew McIntyre. The former Bloodline member has also had issues with Kevin Owens due to Owens' previous feud with the Bloodline, though Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn have seemed more open to Jey's presence on "Raw."