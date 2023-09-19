Jey Uso Stirs The Pot With The Judgment Day After Rejecting Them On WWE Raw

After having a roller coaster of a ride with The Bloodline, Jey Uso isn't ready to join up with another group in WWE at the moment. He made that abundantly clear last night on "WWE Raw," formally rejecting an invitation to join The Judgment Day, despite heavy recruitment pushes from Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Now, Jey is looking to have some fun at The Judgment Day's expense. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Jey responded to a tweet from WWE on Fox, which recapped a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Mysterio. During it, Cody angered Mysterio by suggesting his Mami — Rhea Ripley — may have eyes for Jey. Jey see it, too.

While it may be all fun and games this morning, it wasn't quite so much last night. Jey's decision to reject The Judgment Day came during his match against Drew McIntyre. Uso would end up delivering Superkicks to Priest, Mysterio, and Finn Balor before the night was out, only to succumb to McIntyre's Claymore Kick to end the bout in defeat; The Judgment Day would then go after Uso until Cody Rhodes made the save.

Jey's rejection of The Judgment Day does leave the former WWE Tag Team Champion on an island right now on "Raw." He continues to be seen suspiciously in the "Raw" locker room after quitting "SmackDown" in August — the result of his past actions while a member of The Bloodline. While Rhodes and Sami Zayn have offered him some support, Zayn's partner Kevin Owens has been far less trusting.