Why Tony Khan Believe's Sting's Final Match Was 'Perfect'

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired on Sunday, winning his final match at AEW Revolution and retiring with an undefeated record in AEW. At the post-Revolution press conference, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he felt the company went above and beyond to give the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion a proper send-off.

"I felt like it was the right place and the right time. When I talked to Sting about when he wanted to go out and how he wanted to go out, it felt like this was the right time and the right place, and I feel like we've done everything perfectly. It was a perfect night" Khan gushed, believing AEW Revolution was the best show the company has done up to this point. "Top to bottom it was a perfect night."

"In 2020 when Sting first reached out to me, I was really hoping to give him a great run," Khan said. The AEW President didn't know Sting's final run would last as long as it has and feels the company did its best to give him the final run he deserved. "He's not a political animal or anything like that. He's definitely a very giving person."

Khan was impressed by the WWE Hall of Famer taking part in 30 matches –29 in AEW and 1 in Pro Wrestling NOAH– over the course of the last three years, praising the sexagenarian's conditioning.

"He said time caught up to him but I don't think it did," Khan chuckled.