Natalya Reveals How She Helped Longtime WWE Star Finally 'Get Her Flowers'

WWE Superstar Natalya has recalled making it her personal mission to get gold on her fellow WWE star, Tamina.

In a recent interview with the "Gorilla Position" podcast, she recalled setting a Guinness World Record and a heartfelt moment with Tamina. When asked about her favorite "WrestleMania Moment," Natalya noted that even though she holds the Guinness World Record for the most appearances at the event as a woman, her fight to get Tamina her flowers was far more important.

"She had never got a WWE women's championship and so I made it my mission to see what we could do together as two strong forces," said Natty. "Then to see her in that match against Shayna and Nia Jax on Night 2. Even though we didn't win the match, it didn't matter, there was a stadium full of people chanting her name."

Natalya also recalled her and Tamina getting a video message from The Rock before their match wherein he explained how important their family legacy was in getting them to WrestleMania.

"He sent us both a video message before we walked out on stage. He filmed this beautiful message and said, 'I want you guys to take this in.' Take a minute to really understand what our families went through to get us here."

Tamina's sole championship in WWE is the WWE Women's Tag Team title that she held with Natalya, a title reign that lasted 129 days.

