Undertaker Details Learning From 'Wrestling Genius,' WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts

The Undertaker is one of the most respected performers in the history of the wrestling business, but even he had to learn his tips and tricks from someone, one of whom was current AEW personality Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

During a recent edition of The Deadman's podcast "Six Feet Under," Undertaker talked about working with Roberts and revealed how he learned a lot of what made him the character he would become from the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I was already traveling with Jake and the amount of knowledge of the business and why he did things and how he did things, I learned so much," Undertaker said. "I learned a lot of bad habits from Jake ... but the knowledge that he spit traveling up and down the road, wow. He was honestly a wrestling genius in everything that he did."

The Undertaker revealed that Roberts was the one who encouraged him to carry a tape recorder at all times in case he had any ideas that he needed to note down immediately so he wouldn't forget. Another piece of advice he learned from Roberts was to do with his entrance, something "The Deadman" nailed down arguably better than anyone in the eyes of the fans.

"He goes, 'Your match starts as soon as you walk through that curtain,'" Undertaker said. "It doesn't start at ding ding ding, the match starts as soon as you come out of Gorilla Position."

The Undertaker and Roberts crossed paths many times in WWE but only had one singles match together. That match was their meeting at WrestleMania VIII in 1992 which would eventually become part of the legendary WrestleMania streak.

