WWE Raw Ratings Report 3/4/2024

The road to WrestleMania 40 continued this past Monday night, as "WWE Raw" emanated live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. According to the latest television ratings data shared by Wrestlenomics, this week's show drew 1,649,000 in overall viewership — that number was down 5% compared to last week's broadcast. Meanwhile, Monday's episode recorded a 0.54 in the all-important 18-49 demographic, and much like the total viewership, that figure was 5% lower compared to last week. Despite the slight decreases, "Raw" came in at #1 for cable shows in the 18-49 demo.

Looking at the quarter-hour breakdown, the 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. block was the most-watched portion of the show in terms of overall viewership (1,860,000) and the 18-49 demo (0.60). That 15-minute chunk of "Raw" saw the continuation of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' in-ring promo that opened the broadcast. The second most-viewed part included the opening stages of Becky Lynch and Nia Jax's one-on-one clash in the 9:00 p.m. quarter-hour slot, drawing 1,800,000 in total viewership and a 0.59 in 18-49.

Furthermore, the lowest-rated part of "Raw" in terms of total viewership — drawing 1,440,000 — occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., which featured various segments, including a Jey Uso backstage promo, a backstage angle involving DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz), and Xavier Woods, and the beginning of Uso and Drew McInyre's match. That 10:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m. slot was also the least-watched 15-minute portion of the broadcast in the 18-49 demo, recording a 0.49.