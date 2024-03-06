AEW Dynamite Reportedly Expected To Feature Big Debut

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" could be one of the biggest shows of the year if a recent report from PWInsider Elite proves to be accurate. While the promotion is known for bringing in major names, many have anticipated the debuts of both NJPW veteran Kazuchika Okada and WWE alum Mercedes Mone, and one of them is allegedly in town, ready for their debut.

According to PWInsider's sources, Okada traveled to Los Angeles last weekend and is currently still in the United States. While this might not be anything definite, Okada should be only a plane ride away from the "AEW Dynamite" show in Atlanta, Georgia tonight. Notably, a Fightful report last week claimed that plans were set for "The Rainmaker" to make his debut by tonight's "Dynamite," lending credibility to the PWInsider report. Additionally, PWInsider further reported that those within Japan claimed Okada is believed to debut as an official roster member during the "Dynamite" taping. The report also claimed Mone will follow with her AEW debut next week in Boston, Massachusetts. A January report alleged that Mones still has unfinished business with NJPW, and will likely capture the NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

With AEW's acquisition of Will Ospreay, there will be a sure-fire rivalry or at the very least some tension between him and Okada for the promotion to build upon for their audience. It remains to be seen if AEW will feature "The Rainmaker" and Mone in a light that will appease fans, but the promotion has been undergoing many changes as of late, so only time will tell.