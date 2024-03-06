John Cena Says The 'Old' Him Would've Hated Logan Paul Coming To WWE

There was a great deal of doubt about Logan Paul working for WWE when he first appeared for the promotion in April 2021. Since then, however, "The Ultimate Influencer" has turned a lot of heads with his performances inside the squared circle. On "Insight," host Chris Van Vliet asked wrestler-turned-actor John Cena to share his take on Paul coming into the organization and learning the ropes so quickly.

"So I actually told him, I'm like, 'The old me would have hated it,'" Cena said. "And the old me would have been like, 'What are you trying to take from us?' And that's just an archaic way of thinking that I was taught, and I understand why. Old carnival business — don't trust this guy who's coming into our territory. That idea was archaic in the '80s. We bring in outside influence to help us. And then you have somebody you don't really need to convince that much [to] come on in, and then somebody who embraces our world, and is completely respectful, and risks a lot more than I would in the ring ... He's using all his talents that he's built over the years in our universe."

Paul, WWE's current United States Champion, has performed in 11 matches since beginning his journey with WWE, facing some of the promotion's top stars, including challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. Around the time of his clash with "The Tribal Chief," Paul mentioned on his podcast that it was his dream to face Cena. Paul even pitched the idea of facing Cena at WrestleMania 39 to WWE's COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, but ended up facing Seth Rollins instead.

