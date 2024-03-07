Arrest Warrant Issued For Former WWE Talent & Congressional Candidate Daniel Rodimer

Update March 6, 2024, 10:04pm EST: Las Vegas' KLAS Channel 8 is reporting that Rodimer has turned himself in to Las Vegas police.

In 2020, former FCW and OVW wrestler Daniel Rodimer ran for Nevada's 3rd congressional seat, losing to incumbent Congresswoman Susie Lee by just 3% despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Now Rodimer's fortunes have greatly changed as he is wanted by Las Vegas authorities in connection to a murder in October 2023.

According to KSNV News 3's Cristen Drummond, Rodimer is wanted on a charge of open murder, which is a combination charge of 1st and 2nd-degree murder, in connection with the death of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp. Tapp was found with grave injuries at the Resort World Las Vegas resort and casino on October 29 and later died of his injuries at a hospital. Tapp and Rodimer were allegedly involved in a fight at the resort which saw Tapp sustain blunt force trauma to the head. The Clark County District Attorney's office alleges Rodimer struck Tapp "on the head, the said killing having been willful, deliberate and premeditated."

Mainly a WWE developmental talent, Rodimer came to WWE in 2004 via "Tough Enough" and worked in Deep South Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and Florida Championship Wrestling, as well as wrestling several matches on main roster house shows and "WWE Heat" against the likes of Eugene and Val Venis. He came to national prominence when he ran for the Nevada congressional seat, then moved to Texas in 2021 and rebranded as an ersatz cowboy to run for Texas's 6th congressional seat, which was vacated by Congressman Ron Wright's death on February 7, 2021. Rodimer only received 2% of the vote, losing the race to Congressman Jake Ellzey. Rodimer's cynical rebranding before the Texas election was met with widespread mockery from the national media, even inspiring a segment on the popular HBO program, "Last Week Tonight."