WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Reacts To The Death Of Wrestling Legend Ole Anderson

It was revealed last week that one of the founding members of the legendary Four Horsemen stable, Ole Anderson, had died at the age of 81. While discussing Anderson's passing on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that it was the late multi-time tag team champion who gave him his first pro wrestling contract.

When asked about dealing with Anderson, Nash explained how he and the late star were similar. "He was a miserable p***k, but he was a lovable — he was right up my alley ... I'm a p***k, so I got him. I always got him. I always got Ole. I never had a problem with him," said Nash.

Nash added that Anderson was the "real deal," and that nobody had done more for his career than the former Jim Crockett Promotions star. He then told a story about how he asked Anderson for his WCW release in the early '90s so he could sign with WWE.

"He never looked up, and he signed it," Nash said. The former WWE Champion stated that he owed Anderson not just for breaking him into the business, but also for not questioning his request to become Shawn Michaels' bodyguard in WWE.

The news about Anderson's passing was revealed on social media by one-half of the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Ricky Morton, who worked with Anderson in the now-defunct Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling promotion. Anderson's cause of death has yet to be disclosed. Back in 2007, it was reported that the 17-time NWA Georgia Tag Team Champion had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.