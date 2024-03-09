AEW Star Eddie Kingston Discusses Always Wanting To Be In ROH When Getting Started

In the early days of Ring of Honor, the independent promotion was seen as a haven for exhilarating performances and an edge that couldn't be found in mainstream American wrestling at the time. The company placed a strong emphasis on in-ring performances, and some of the most talented wrestlers of the last two decades have made their way through the promotion at one time or another.

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, AEW star Eddie Kingston recently touched on the importance of ROH in his career. The AEW Continental Crown Champion has quite a lot of history with the promotion, both recently and in the more distant past.

"Ring of Honor's always been a place that I wanted to be at when I first broke in," Kingston said. "Ring of Honor was the only company at the time that was focused on the wrestling aspect of it. And then having my mentor, Homicide, there, my friend Low-Ki, my other homeboys like Amazing Red, and Xavier, and the Briscoes being there — it just made it the place to be."

In 2022, AEW CEO Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and integrated the brand into AEW, with Kingston becoming associated with the brand once again. Kingston said he jumped on the opportunity as it gave him a chance to build on the promotion's history.

"There are so many great Ring of Honor World Champions and I want to build off that legacy as best I can," Kingston continued. "A lot of things are out of my control. One of the sayings we have in the back is, 'Oh, not my show.' Around the boys, you know what I mean? We only do what we can, and we do it to the best of our abilities, and we try to do it the right way."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.