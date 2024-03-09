Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Top Star 'Puts On A Masterclass Every Time'

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a big fan of Randy Orton.

On his podcast "83 Weeks", Bischoff talked about "The Apex Predator" in a very positive light. After discussing his excitement for the upcoming WrestleMania match between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, the former WCW head and former Raw General Manager segued into talking about his love of "The Viper" as Orton was the last person eliminated inside the two-ton structure at last month's Elimination Chamber PLE.

"Randy Orton is amazing." Bischoff stated, talking to co-host Conrad Thompson. "If anybody wants to argue as to whether or not there is anybody better than Randy Orton at selling, now I'm not talking about the back injury, that was obviously (a) work of art. He did that very, very well. I'm talking about the way he sells throughout the entire match. Randy Orton puts on a masterclass of selling for your opponent every time he steps in a ring. This guy is amazing."

Bischoff went on to praise Orton's longevity, noting that the former WWE Champion has been in nine Elimination Chamber matches, feeling the former WWE Champion has everything one could want from a WWE Superstar.

"Who sells better than Randy Orton? Who's got better timing in the ring than Randy Orton? Who can tell a story better? Randy Orton can tell a story with a look better than most people could with a microphone in four minutes," Bischoff gushed. "He's so good."

Based on the events of the Chamber, "The Legend Killer" is currently rumored for a showdown with the reigning WWE United States Champion and social media superstar, "The Maverick" Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL.

