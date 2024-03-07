Natalya Reacts To Bull Nakano Being Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Class

It was revealed earlier this week that Bull Nakano would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. The legendary Japanese wrestler will join Paul Heyman in this year's currently announced Class of 2024. Reacting to the news of Nakano's induction, WWE star Natalya paid tribute to the former WWE Women's Champion on social media.

"Bull Nakano came at a time when something else was expected of women's wrestling matches," Natalya wrote on X. "Today, we reap the benefits of Bull ignoring those expectations and kicking ass because she was that damn good! Her passion, grit and determination represents women's wrestling, and what we have today is all the better because of women like Bull who weren't afraid to be themselves. Congratulations on your @wwe HALL OF FAME induction, Bull! You deserve it."

Nakano began her wrestling career as a teenager in the '80s with All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling. She went on to win the AJW Junior Championship at the age of 16, before becoming one of the company's most notable stars. In the '90s, she performed in Mexico for CMLL and later worked for WWE, where she feuded with Alundra Blayze. Nakano captured the WWE Women's Championship from Blayze at the AJW Doumu Super Woman Great War — Big Egg Wrestling Universe event in the Tokyo Dome. Nakano retired from the ring in 1997, following a brief run with WCW. She is currently working as the on-screen commissioner for the US-based Japanese-inspired promotion Sukeban.