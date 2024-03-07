WWE Stars Come Out Strong In Support Of Bianca Belair Following Racist Fan Comments

Bianca Belair was trending on social media following a barrage of racist comments made by WWE "fans." On Thursday afternoon, "#WeLoveYouBianca" was trending on X (formerly Twitter) after the WWE Games Instagram account posted a photo of Belair alongside Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes. The post read "Most iconic #WWE2K24 trio!" The post was taken over by racist comments degrading Belair, with other fans coming to her defense.

In addition to WWE fans posting their support of Belair using the hashtag on X, fellow WWE stars joined in, including Big E, Zelina Vega, and the Women's World Champion herself. Big E said Black women in the professional wrestling industry face a "regular barrage of racism and misogyny from 'fans,' and have for far too long." Vega posted two statements on the racist comments, saying that the "fans" who commented hateful things toward Belair should be "ashamed and embarrassed." She called it disgusting and said that Belair earned the name "EST." "Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it's Bianca," Vega said in her post.

The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from "fans." And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry. — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 7, 2024

The "fans" that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It's disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us. (2/2) — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 7, 2024

EST ainâ€™t just a nicknameâ€¦ @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet.

Yâ€™all just mad that sheâ€™s better than you 💁🏻â€♀️ #EST — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 7, 2024

"EST ain't just a nickname ... @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y'all just mad that she's better than you," Ripley said in her post. AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla in WWE, also commented. He posted that he said over a year ago it was "racist how people would always compare B-Fab to Bianca or Jade" even though they didn't look alike. He said fans were now acting like "this is new." As of this writing, Belair herself has yet to comment on the issue.