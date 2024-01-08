WWE's Bianca Belair Details The Origins Of Her EST Gimmick

Over the last few years, Bianca Belair has risen to the top of wrestling as "The EST of WWE." Making a recent appearance on "The Casual Podcast," Belair dove into her past, describing how she worked with a former WWE performer to develop the onscreen character that has led to so much success.

"It actually naturally just happened," Belair said. "I remember having a talk with Mark Henry, who's a WWE Hall of Famer. He's the one who got me a tryout, and he was telling me, 'Who do you want to be in the ring? You want to be [someone] that people can easily understand and they can grasp onto.'"

After spending some time thinking about her strengths, Belair realized that she had several areas in which she excelled. Not only is she a powerhouse in the ring, but she offers speed as well, and can perform diving moves off the top turnbuckle.

"I feel like I'm the best," Belair continued. "I feel like I'm just the strongest, I'm the fastest. I'm the roughest, I'm the toughest, I'm the quickest, I'm the greatest. I'm just the best, and I realized all those things ended in 'est' and that's the way that I could simplify it."

During her very first promo in WWE, Belair already had the moniker ready to go. That was less than eight years ago, and her career has catapulted since that debut. Despite a relatively short time in the industry, Belair is a multi-time world champion, has performed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania, and is set to star in an upcoming reality show titled "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Casual Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.