WWE Announces Title And Release Date Of Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Reality Show

It's been known for a while now that WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford spent time earlier this year filming for an upcoming reality series focused on their personal lives and wrestling careers. More details on the series have now been announced, revealing that the official title is "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez."

The first eight episodes of the show will be made available on Hulu starting February 2, 2024. A brief description was also released, with "Love & WWE" set to cover the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, documenting Ford's rise through the company and Belair working hard to keep her position.

While this will be a new venture for Belair and Ford, it's far from WWE's first foray into reality television. In addition to series like "Tough Enough" and the original iteration of "WWE NXT," the company found success in the 2010s with "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas." Most recently, the USA Network aired "Miz & Mrs.," a series starring Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Mizanin. That show completed its third season last year, and it's unclear if there are any plans to continue it moving forward.

Although the debut of their series is still months away, both Belair and Ford will have plenty to do in the meantime. Belair is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, though he isn't scheduled for a match on Saturday, Ford has been prominently featured as he and tag team partner Angelo Dawkins continue developing their onscreen relationship with Bobby Lashley.