Bianca Belair Reveals How Her New Reality Show Came About

WWE star Bianca Belair has main-evented WrestleMania, won both the women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, and held the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's World Championships. Next up on her list of accomplishments? Starring in a reality show, centered around the life of her and her husband, fellow WWE performer Montez Ford. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Belair revealed that they are currently filming the series, and discussed how the whole thing came together.

"It's been about two years in the making of just talking about it," Belair said. "We did a sizzle reel where they kind of came at first, two years ago, with the idea of it." Belair revealed that she initially wasn't sure about the idea, but they filmed the test reel and the show got picked up as a full series. The couple was at first hesitant about revealing too much of their personal lives to the world, with Belair stating that their family already shares them with the public, but they eventually came around to the idea.

"I'm excited, but I'm nervous," Belair continued. "I never thought I would be someone to do a reality series type of thing. But I'm excited for people to see ... how we are outside the ring." Teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming series, Belair said the show will include a mix of backstage footage at WWE events as well as glimpses at their home life, without getting too revealing.

The "Raw" Women's Champion shared that the series started filming during the Royal Rumble last month, though it's currently unknown how long filming will continue. Belair and Ford's reality series will air on Hulu, and the first season is set to feature eight episodes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.