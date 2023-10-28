IYO SKY Women's Title Defense, WWE Backlash Rematch Officially Added To Crown Jewel

Hours after WWE Crown Jewel got a sixth match in the form of John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa, it got a seventh one in the form of IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship. Belair announced the match during a promo on "WWE SmackDown."

The contest is an inverted rematch from WWE Backlash, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, back in May — only with Belair as the champion and SKY as the challenger. The match was Belair's last successful defense of the "Raw" Women's Championship before it was taken by Asuka at Night of Champions (also in Saudi Arabia) and subsequently rebranded the WWE Women's Championship. The match also saw the San Juan crowd vocally cheering for SKY despite Belair being the babyface; it arguably began the wave of momentum that SKY rode to all the women's Money in the Bank briefcase and eventually the title, which she took from Belair at SummerSlam moments after Belair had won the belt back.

Belair returned to WWE programming on last week's episode of "SmackDown" following SKY's successful title defense against Charlotte Flair. Belair went straight for SKY and her Damage CTRL cohorts, who attacked Belair backstage in August to write her off TV for a while. The night of her return, Belair delivered a KOD to Bayley; in addition to her championship challenge in Riyadh on November 4, Belair will also go one-on-one with Bayley on November 3 — spoilers for the show, which will be pre-taped, indicate Belair vs. Bayley will be the main event.