Eric Bischoff Discusses How WWE Should Use John Cena For WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner, and the card for WWE's biggest event of the year is starting to come together, with five championship matches currently scheduled. With more bouts set to be announced in the coming weeks, will John Cena have an opponent in Philadelphia? Last year, Cena was defeated by Austin Theory on the first night of "The Show of Shows." On "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about how he would use Cena at WrestleMania.

"I don't know what I would do with John," Bischoff said. "The answer to that would depend upon, you know, is John going to be available on a semi-regular basis, or is this just a one-off? If it's a one-off, I'd probably involve him in an angle somehow, making an example, bad example, typical example, but making a save, integrating John at some point when you least expect him or a babyface needs some support, and let him have that moment, let him share that reaction to the crowd, let him get somebody over, then let him go about his movie-making business."

If Cena was available to return to WWE on a part-time basis, Bischoff feels WWE could create an ongoing onscreen alliance with the wrestler-turned-actor and another talent. However, the former WCW executive thinks Cena would only be available for a one-time appearance at this year's WrestleMania due to his film commitments, so he would opt to book him in the "best possible light" he could and let somebody else benefit from it.

