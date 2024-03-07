Diamond Dallas Page Explains His Absence From Sting's Final Match At AEW Revolution

Diamond Dallas Page has a storied history with Sting, and while both men were signed to WCW, the two even clashed for the WCW World Championship multiple times across their run in the promotion. On "Busted Open Radio," Page explained why he, like Kevin Nash, didn't make an appearance during "The Icon's" swan song. "Sting is "The Icon." He's one of the most recognizable names at the tippy-top of the list and a good friend of mine," Page said. Following this, he said he got a phone call from Sting asking him if he'd attend AEW Revolution. "I didn't want to be on-camera and all of that, because I got a good relationship with WWE now (...) so I didn't want to do that, but I wanted to be there for Sting."

Page noted that he had a great phone call with Sting despite not being able to appear on-camera, and recalled how a match with "The Icon" changed the traction of his career. "It was 1996, January 24 and I'm with him in a match on "Nitro." I walk in the locker room and he's like 'What do you want to do?' And you'll see right away, I have him go for the Scorpion Deathlock and I get to the ropes." Page claimed he got a standing ovation from the locker room after the match.

Page then described the match as a "defining moment" in his career, and said they had many fun matches. Despite that, Page said he was happy to see Sting finally retire. "I was happy he retired too, because you keep doing it as you go and you pay the price later."

