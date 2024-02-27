WWE Hall Of Famer Clarifies His Point Of View On Sting's Last Match In AEW

Sting's final match is set to take place this weekend during AEW Revolution, as he and Darby Allin put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Young Bucks. Kevin Nash recently declared he wouldn't be involved in the event, but on the latest "Kliq This," he clarified exactly why he's opted to not appear. Nash opened up the conversation by denying that he's still on WWE's payroll, and explained that his decision is rooted in his friendship with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "What I said was that I'm a WWE guy. I can't have a picture of me in the crowd underneath it say: 'is All Elite.' I just can't have that. It just doesn't work for — one of my closest f**king friends, people, is Paul Levesque."

Nash continued, explaining that he loves Sting, but pointing out that he has notably not attended any WWE events in a long time. "As much as I love [Sting], I know he'll only have one last match, I will watch it, we will talk about it. I just want — man, I haven't been to a WrestleMania, a "Raw," a "SmackDown," or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven't been to any events."

Nash further explained that he sees himself as a hermit these days, and even recalled walking out of a gym recently when it was too full. "F**k it. I'm a hermit, and that's it. So, my existence is — I went to the gym the other day, the place was packed, I just walked right out."

