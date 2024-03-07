Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Kazuchika Okada Joining The Elite On AEW Dynamite

Following a lengthy run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is now officially All Elite. "The Rainmaker" made his official return to AEW on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Per the authority of The Young Bucks, Okada was appointed as the newest member of The Elite, taking the place of the now-suspended "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kenny Omega, who was promptly "fired" from his position in the group. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared his reaction to Okada's new affiliation, and simultaneous heel turn, in AEW.

"He's a big star. He's a big babyface, and then on his [full-time] debut, to turn him right away, which kind of sets the tone, but I like the fact that they went against the grain," Dreamer said. "Especially in AEW, heels aren't always heels, and the fans sometimes cheer them. Last night was definitive boos. I don't know if that's going to hurt or help him. It's kind of now a wait-and-see [situation]."

If given the creative pencil for this storyline, Dreamer noted that he would have waited a little while longer before transforming Okada into a heel – namely to allow fans to truly embrace his presence in AEW. And given that AEW may be setting up for another round of Okada vs. Omega, Dreamer believes that is a match that fans would be invested in regardless of their character dynamics.

"If you just gave me Okada versus Omega, no heel, no babyface, two great wrestlers, I'd enjoy that as well," Dreamer said. "I think when you have a match like that, you don't need heat. You just need to be like, 'Wow, I'm getting to witness greatness in a match.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.