Kenny Omega On Okada Rematch: 'We're In Completely Separate Divisions Right Now'

AEW star Kenny Omega returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the beginning of this year and was able to dethrone Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The next day at NJPW New Year Dash, Omega surprisingly joined forces with then-IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada to beat Aussie Open in a dream main event. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega discussed his history with "The Rainmaker" and whether or not the two will meet in the squared circle again.

"I wouldn't be so quick to scratch his name off the list of guys I wouldn't help," Omega said. "Our match together was a wild-card draft. It was a fun time. It felt to me like, 'We had our thing. Our thing is done.'" He added that it was fun to team with Okada at New Year Dash, however he doesn't expect them to cross paths again in the near future as Forbidden Door looms. "We're in completely separate divisions right now. I'm U.S. champion, and he's competing for the IWGP heavy. It's good to let us exist in our respective worlds and be comrades for a change."

Omega and Okada took part in four critically-acclaimed singles matches throughout 2017 and 2018. At Wrestle Kingdom 11, Okada retained the IWGP World title against Omega. Their rematch that June ended in a 60-minute draw, but then a year later in their last singles match to date, Omega dethroned Okada in a two-out-of-three falls match that ran over an hour.

AEW and NJPW will co-promote the second Forbidden Door pay-per-view event this June in Toronto. With AEW in the midst of building up to Double or Nothing later this month, it remains to be seen what interpromotional matches will go down at the Scotiabank Arena.