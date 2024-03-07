WWE's Road Dogg Explains Why He's Giving Up His Podcast

Fans have a lot to choose from when it comes to podcasts hosted by wrestling legends, with WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg's "Oh You Didn't Know" among them. Since April 2022, Road Dogg (real name is Brian James) has provided fans with an insider's perspective with the help of co-hosts Ryan Katz and (later) Casio Kid later on. But on the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," James revealed that there would be no more episodes of the show moving forward.

"I've thought about it a great deal," James said. "I've gained more responsibilities at my day job, and so I'm going to have to put the microphone down. It did not come easy to me at all ... I've had a great time doing this, but it's time to stop."

Over the years, WWE's rules regarding talent and staff engaged in outside creative ventures has evolved, particularly concerning activities like wrestlers' Twitch streams. However, James clarified that it was his choice to make, and was not influenced by any directives issued by the company.

"It's totally a personal decision. I can't justify taking two or four hours away from my 18 hours home to come and do the podcast," James said. "Me and my wife have been talking about this for a long time, I just didn't have the courage to do it because I've had such a great time and such a good experience and made such close connections with everybody."

Despite his desire to reclaim more personal time for himself, James left the door open to his return to podcasting at some point in the future.

"I don't want this to be a goodbye. Our roads will definitely cross again," James said. "We tried it when I was fired [but] I got rehired. I gotta go back to work."