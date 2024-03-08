Diamond Dallas Page Assesses The Rock's Return To WWE As A Heel

WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page is a huge fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and on "Busted Open Radio," he sung the praises of the newest member of The Bloodline. "The Rock ... he's the biggest star in the world and he's one of us," DDP gushed, saying Rock was responsible for John Cena and Dave Bautista's current careers in Hollywood. "For him to even continue to be involved in wrestling's a pretty damn big deal, and now he's sitting on the board of TKO [Group Holdings]." DDP thinks Rock turning heel this deep into his career is very similar to Hulk Hogan's heel turn when he joined the NWO in 1996. The master of the Diamond Cutter also felt Rock's mammoth promo segment with Roman Reigns was a masterclass in defying audience expectations.

"They wanna cheer Rock but 'I'm not here for that. We're here to kick their ass,'" DDP joked. "I'm so proud of Cody [Rhodes] because you can only imagine what's going on behind the scenes." DDP thinks "The American Nightmare" is handling the chaotic whirlpool of Rock's return swimmingly.

Rock returned to WWE in January, joining the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings. As it stands, he will team with Reigns to face Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40. Should Rollins and Rhodes win, The Bloodline will stay out of the world title matches during Night Two.