Swerve Strickland Talks About 'Exceeding Expectations' Working With Adam Page In AEW

AEW has seen its fair share of hostile rivalries since the company was founded in 2019, from CM Punk's violent war with MJF, to the soap opera stories that surround The Elite and those in close proximity. However, there might not be a bigger feud in AEW right now than "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland. The two men have gone to war on more than one occasion since their first interaction in September 2023, to the point where they are both firmly in the AEW World Championship picture.

Speaking with "In the Kliq," Strickland spoke openly about his feud with Page, and how it has likely exceeded any and all expectations that people had for it. "It's not what Hangman has brought out of me, it's what I brought out of Hangman," Strickland said. "This man has completely changed and altered in a lot of ways, and it shows the influence I have on Hangman. It shows my influence that I have on the product itself, it was two men that nobody expected to cross paths in the way that we did, and we exceeded expectations for our performances and what we delivered in the ring."

Strickland admitted fans probably thought their Texas Death Match at Full Gear 2023 was going to be good, but they had no idea what was about to unfold, as both men put on a brutal showcase of why they are two of the biggest stars in AEW today. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also admitted one of the main reasons he targeted Page in the first place was because AEW feels like Page's story at the core, and he wanted to change that and become the main character of AEW.

