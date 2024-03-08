Sami Zayn Looks To Accomplish 'Something Historic' In WWE

Despite headlining WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One, Sami Zayn currently doesn't have a match at this year's show, which has been the central focus of his storyline in recent weeks as he looks ahead to the "Showcase of the Immortals," where he wants to etch his name in the history books. "That's where that self-belief has kind of come into play because I said that I'd be a champion, I said I'd do something historic," he told "WWE's The Bump." "I said that even though it looks bad now, a path to WrestleMania would present itself to me and now all three of those things are right within my grasp."

Next week on "WWE Raw," Zayn will have the opportunity to book his place on the "Grandest Stage of Them All" when he competes in a gauntlet match featuring Chad Gable, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh. The winner of that encounter will go on to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40, which is something Zayn has self-belief in doing to the point where it feels like faith to him.

"Make no mistake about it here, GUNTHER is doing something historic, and beating him would be historic," he said. "Last year I ended the longest Tag Team Championship reign of all time, and now this year I have a chance to potentially end the longest Intercontinental Title reign of all time, that's historic."



