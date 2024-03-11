WWE Star Sami Zayn Discusses When Wins And Losses Can Define A Wrestler

Sami Zayn's road to WrestleMania has boasted mixed results. In the month following his return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Zayn faced three consecutive losses on television. However, over the last two weeks, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion appears to have regained his momentum by securing victories over the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ivar. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Zayn addressed the notion of wins and losses, particularly in how they can influence one's self-perception and the perceptions of others.

"Wins and losses, they don't define you, but sometimes when the stakes are high, it says a lot about you. I don't want to be tooting my own horn here, but I think really what's gotten me this far is that this is when I do my best, when the chips are kind of down and your back is up against the wall and it's like, 'Alright, man, you've talked about being a contender. Well, now your back's up against the wall. Are you who you say you are?' ... When you talk about that momentum, it's not just about a couple of wins. It's about [knowing] 'Alright, I say I'm a player. I say I'm a contender,' and I'm backing it up."

To illustrate his point, Zayn referenced his most recent win over former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Ivar, who, according to Zayn, is essentially a "monster." While Zayn may have been the smaller opponent, and taken the brunt of the damage, in the match, he managed to stay resilient, and eventually, score a pinfall.

"I think that speaks volumes to the kind of dedication, the grit [that I have]. That's a character statement to me," Zayn said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.