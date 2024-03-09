Mercedes Mone Discusses Effect Of Hearing Former WWE Moniker, Sasha Banks

Mercedes Mone has found some success in Japan since making headlines by walking out of WWE and banking on herself. Speaking with "The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast," Mone expressed her feelings when hearing her former moniker, "Sasha Banks."

"A legend. An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss — she got that trademark for a good reason," Mone said. She then seemingly commented on her actions upon leaving WWE. "She played that role good, I played that role really good. She's a legit boss inside and outside of that ring, and will lay it all out there on the line."

Mercedes also looked back at her career in WWE and appeared to feel nostalgic for a moment, but seemed to be motivated to cultivate something new going forward. "She has a heart full of gold and, you know, Sasha Banks ... What a career ... Oh, my God, what an amazing career. But, the thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Mone can do." For several months, there has been speculation that Mone's next move would be an AEW debut, especially after she was in attendance for last year's All In London. According to a recent report that accurately predicted Kazuchika Okada's debut, Mone will be making her AEW debut at next week's "Big Business" special.

