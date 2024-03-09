AEW's Thunder Rosa Reacts To Fan Comments About WWE Star Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE, and was one of the three cover athletes for this year's "WWE 2K24" video game. Unfortunately, this reveal resulted in a wave of racially discriminatory insults on social media. In light of the disparaging comments, AEW's Thunder Rosa gave her take on the situation and Belair's impact on the industry on "Busted Open Radio."

Rosa quickly pointed out how big of a star Belair is. "Bianca Belair is one of the hottest stars at the moment in WWE. Why? Who has a Hulu show right now? She and her husband." Additionally, Rosa also stressed how successful Belair has been, and how much she's influenced young women of color and just women in general. "She continues to be on top, she continues to be on top. Of course, the company is gonna utilize her for a cover of the game!"

She then questioned the criticism and urged people to be more mindful about the things they say online. "You need to stop talking about people because of their race. How is that affecting you? You still bought the game, you still play the game, if you don't want to play with that player, don't play with that player. Period." Lastly, Rosa also mentioned how Belair has represented her culture in a fresh way and that not just girls, but people in general love her work. "She's a great athlete, a great performer, and she's just getting started! Nobody handed her anything. Nobody. She worked her a** off. She was not a wrestler and look at her now?"

