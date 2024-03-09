Triple H Shares Emotional Video Of U.S. Express Receiving Hall Of Fame Honor

WWE announced earlier this week that the US Express — Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham — will be joining this year's WWE Hall of Fame class alongside Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano. It marks a second induction for Windham — inducted in 2012 as part of the Four Horsemen — while Rotunda, perhaps best known to WWE fans as Irwin R. Schyster, receives his first honor. Following the announcement, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to X to release an emotional clip of him informing the US Express about their induction. "From the very first WrestleMania ... to the WWE Hall of Fame. Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come. It was an honor to tell the US Express that they're #WWEHOF bound," the video was captioned.

Windham and Rotunda were visibly moved by the news, the former having very little to say other than thank you, and both shedding tears towards the honor. "Wow. That's awesome," said Rotunda, "Yeah, it's a great honor. Thank you ... It's been a great journey, you know? I mean, watching WWE grow, so it's pretty damn cool to be part of it in any aspect."

Brothers-in-law in real life, Windham and Rotunda teamed together over two decades, wrestling as recently as 2005. The pair made names for themselves in the territories prior to signing with WWE in 1984, later winning the World Tag Team Titles on two occasions. Rotunda is further known to modern fans as the father of WWE stars Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, and Windham is himself a second-generation talent as the son of the legendary Blackjack Mulligan.