Former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin Confirms Current TNA Contract Status

Former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin confirmed that his current deal with TNA is winding down. In February, it was reported Maclin's deal was set to expire in May, and there had been no indication that either side had opened negotiations. Maclin confirmed reports were accurate pertaining to his deal expiring while speaking with WrestleZone, but expressed a desire to continue with the company.

"Yeah. I know that my deal's up in May with TNA. I would love to stay," he said. "I've let management know that I've been enjoying my time here and loving my time here. But it's one of those things where it's going to come down to a choice of what's best for me and my family." Maclin has enjoyed a successful run with TNA/Impact since joining in June 2021, winning the Impact World Title in April 2023. But unlike when he first joined, he is no longer under the same umbrella as his wife Deonna Purrazzo, who left TNA for AEW in January. Maclin continued, "So, right now, I am focused more or less on just this Friday in Windsor, taking things one match at a time. But I know I have a lot to prove as well for them to come back at me with an offer to stay. So, that's on me."

Prior to his run with TNA, Maclin spent 7 years with WWE as Steve Cutler on the "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown" brands. He was featured as one of The Forgotten Sons alongside Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake, but was released by WWE in February 2021.