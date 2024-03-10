AEW Collision 3/9/2024 - The Debut Of The New Elite, Six Man Atlanta Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW "Collision"! "Collision" is being broadcast from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

We are dealing with the fallout of "Revolution". On this week's "Dynamite", we saw the debut of "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada as an official member of the AEW roster. Prior to his debut, EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson suspended "Hangman" Adam Page and fired Kenny Omega from The Elite. Omega was quickly replaced by Okada. Tonight, the "new" Elite will be in action.

House of Black continue their beef with Mark Briscoe. On "Dynamite", Jay Lethal offered to help his friend against the trio in an Atlanta Street Fight, although their friendship has been strained due to his friendship with Jeff Jarrett. Briscoe specifically said he didn't want Jarrett to be involved. Lethal said that there was no one better to have on their side in a street fight than "Double J".

The night before the Oscars, "Timeless" Toni Storm will be presenting the inaugural "Toni Award" (with an "I" for legal reasons). Storm's understudy, Mariah May will be in action against the hard-hitting Trish Adora.

Looking to pick up a win after losing at "Revolution" to Eddie Kingston is Bryan Danielson. The "American Dragon" will take on Shane Taylor. Taylor couldn't believe the Blackpool Combat Club overlooked Lee Moriarity and chose Wheeler Yuta. He has been defeated by Jon Moxley. He and Moriarity have also faced Moxley and Castagnoli. Can Taylor finally beat a BCC member?

AEW's relationship with CMLL continues with Titán making his debut. He will take on "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, who successfully defeated Atlantis, Jr. CMLL's Mistíco will take on Angelico.

The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne will also be in action.