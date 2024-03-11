Lex Luger Looks Back At Career Highlights In WCW, WWE & JCP

Lex Luger's 22-year career saw the veteran make appearances in numerous promotions, most notably WWE and WCW, where he captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions. In a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Luger looked back on his career and listed his favorite moments.

"There's some favorite times, obviously being with the Horsemen," Luger said. "The opportunity to work with Arn, Tully, and JJ, Naitch and some of the great matches in the first WarGames with them, and then Omni."

Continuing, he listed his feud with Ric Flair as well as the moment he slammed Yokozuna. "I had a huge match with Ric Flair in Baltimore. It was a huge moment for the world title, Dusty actually wanted to call it. Wanted to almost change the finish when he saw the crowd response in Baltimore that first time, I wrestled Naitch for the belt. Huge moment, the Lex Expresses was a lead-in to slamming Yokozuna. Man, what a setup. That was incredible."

Notably, Luger addressed the fact that he never won gold in WWE.

"Vince, honestly, never promised the title to me," Luger said. "He said, 'If we're gonna do it, I want to do it at WrestleMania 10. I want it to be special.' But things happened and Bret and I were the co-winners of the Rumble. Bret was always an incredible champion, so they went in that direction. I never had any hard feelings or felt I got cheated. It was a great experience."

