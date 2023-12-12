Lex Luger Recalls Body Slamming WWE Hall Of Famer Yokozuna On The USS Intrepid

Lex Luger is a former world champion, making a name for himself in the NWA, WCW, and eventually WWE. The latter promotion recently invited Luger to film a retrospective on some of his greatest moments (via YouTube), and that included the time when Luger infamously body-slammed the massive Yokozuna during a match on the United States Navy's USS Intrepid on July 4, 1993, in New York City.

The retired wrestler described the process of arriving on the ship in a helicopter, including not being able to be strapped in, which caused some anxiousness in Luger. Once he got in the ring with Yokozuna, Luger's patriotic outfit ensured he would be incredibly uncomfortable in the summer heat, and the cowboy boots caused him to slide around as if he were on ice.

"They didn't want me to slam Yoko because they didn't want him to get hurt," Luger said. "I remember thinking to myself, 'Him get hurt?' I was like, 'My gosh, I'm gonna have a double hernia trying to pick this guy up.'"

Luger then recalled seeing Yokozuna weigh himself at an airport terminal in Germany at one time, stating that the Samoan weighed 627 pounds. Nonetheless, as the footage shows, Luger was able to execute a meager bodyslam on the big man.

"I jumped up on the rope afterward and came down, and almost fell on my face because my boots were slippery," Luger continued. "I was so relieved that I actually slammed him wearing those cowboys that I really was excited."

In particular, Luger recalls a shot from the broadcast that featured him celebrating with the New York skyline in the background. The former champion praised WWE for being able to achieve moments like that in a way that no other entertainment can match.