WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Gets Candid About Relationship With Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman will soon enter the WWE Hall of Fame, having been named as the first member of the 2024 class. This will put him in esteemed company alongside legendary wrestlers and personalities, including Eric Bischoff, who spoke about his relationship with Heyman on an episode of "Strictly Business."

While ECW and WCW were rivals during the '90s, Bischoff has never held any personal animosity toward Heyman, even during their moments of bickering. In fact, "Easy E" has a very favorable opinion of the former ECW boss.

"It's funny because publicly, for a long time, we had with each other. He was always taking shots at me, and I was taking shots at him. We went back and forth like that a couple of times... It was good for business. And then I got to work with Paul more closely as adults because we were kids in the business when we first started working together in AWA. But once I got to WWE in whatever year it was — 2001 or two — we really got to spend more time together and became pretty good friends during that period."

Bischoff added that even after becoming friends, they still chose to present the illusion of rivalry on social media and in interviews. If they ever had a match against one another, they wanted the fans to be convinced that their beef was legitimate. They hoped to cash in on the heat someday, but that has yet to materialize.

Furthermore, Bischoff was willing to work with Heyman during the peak of their rivalry, as they met to discuss a collaboration between WCW and ECW. However, ECW's relationship with WWE at the time made it tricky.

