Nia Jax Recalls Botched Table Spot Against Rhea Ripley At WWE Elimination Chamber

Nia Jax challenged WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, attempting to take the title off the champion in her home country. Some fans were initially suspicious of Jax's abilities upon her return to WWE due to prior injuries sustained by stars she had competed against. However, their bout was lauded as one of Jax's best matches, though it didn't go off without a hitch as she hit Ripley with a Samoan Drop on the announcer's desk. However, the table did not break, causing Jax to improvise. She recently appeared on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast and discussed the mishap with the spot.

"So I ended up getting on one of the rolling chairs and dropping an elbow. I was like, 'This needs to break,'" Jax said. "So when I walked back[stage], I just had this big sense of relief, like, 'Thank God I did not eat total crap on that table jumping off of the rolling chair.' It was a big sense of relief, but I was actually super happy for Rhea because the whole entire stadium was celebrating with her, and I know what a great moment it was for her and hearing the fans go nuts, it was a pretty cool moment."

Ripley will now move on to WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to face Becky Lynch, the winner of the Elimination Chamber match. Though her own WrestleMania plans are unclear, Jax has also been involved with Lynch and her feud with Liv Morgan in recent weeks on "WWE Raw."