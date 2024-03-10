Eric Bischoff Details How He Thinks AEW Should Use New Star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is officially All Elite, and he's already been dazzling the fans with his performances, as evidenced by his recent matches against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. However, former WCW boss Eric Bischoff thinks AEW must be wary of potentially overexposing the ex-NJPW star, noting that he should be presented as a big deal.

"He looks like a star, he acts like a star, he feels like a star, and, oh, he is a star," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business." "If it were me, I would use him as an attraction for a couple of reasons. Number one, because he should be. He should be special because he is, so he should be treated as such. Also, you should build anticipation for the audience that just can't wait to see him wrestle again. You'll lose that if we see him every week."

Bischoff said Ospreay is a generational talent, so his matches should feel special. Putting the star on television every week will make him seem like everyone else on the roster, so the company must be wary of ensuring the audience doesn't tire of him eventually. While the WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed Ospreay's match against Fletcher, he also noted that it's an example of a random bout in which the ex-NJPW shouldn't be used.

"You can't give the audience too much of a good thing, and it's no longer that important anymore," Bischoff added. Before joining AEW, Ospreay reportedly had a sizeable offer from another promotion, but he ultimately opted to sign with Tony Khan's company.

