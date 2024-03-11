Eric Bischoff Says He Likes This AEW Star, Through Whom Fans Can Live Vicariously

Eric Bischoff is never one to mince his words when it comes to talking about AEW, but he has seen the positives in several roster members. While speaking on "Strictly Business," Bischoff talked about star power and whether or not some AEW stars have any, leading him to discuss the current Continental Crown Champion, Eddie Kingston.

"There's a lot about Eddie Kingston that I like as a character," Bischoff said. "I think one of the reasons that people cheer him when they do is because he's relatable." Bischoff praised Kingston's everyman persona as something that the fans can latch on to, despite not having the talent of some of his peers. "He represents everybody out there sitting in the arena, everybody out there is looking at Eddie Kingston and goes, 'He's made it, and if he can do it, maybe someday I could.'"

Bischoff compared Kingston to Will Ospreay when explaining why he likes "The Mad King." He said that Ospreay has the natural in-ring talent that gives him an advantage over many other wrestlers, including Kingston. However, Kingston's relatability to the audience is unique and while he might not draw as much money as others, he will always have people cheering for him no matter what.

Kingston looks to have his next challenger for his Continental Crown lined up as Kazuchika Okada attacked him on the most recent edition of "AEW Dynamite." Fans in Boston attending the "Big Business" edition of the show on March 13 will see a preview of that potential showdown when Kingston teams up with Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC to take on Okada and The Young Bucks.

