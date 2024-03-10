PAC Returns On AEW Collision, Will Lead Trios Team Against New Elite At Big Business

"AEW Collision" was an action-packed affair Saturday night, particularly in the first hour of the show. After the rumored dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay was made official for the new AEW Dynasty PPV on April 21, the fans in Duluth, Georgia were treated to the return of former AEW World Trios Champion PAC, who is now set to appear on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Big Business."

It all went down following Kazuchika Okada's first AEW match since joining the full-time roster on this week's "Dynamite." The match itself was a cursory affair, as Okada won a trios squash match alongside the Young Bucks, his fellow members of the New Elite. Afterward, the three were jumped by Eddie Kingston, who they attacked on "Dynamite," with Penta El Zero Miedo coming out to aid Kingston against the numbers game. When three-on-two still proved long odds, Kingston and Penta were joined by PAC, who delivered numerous shots to Okada before the Bucks dragged their partner out of the ring. The subsequent promo laid out the challenge: PAC, Kingston, and Penta vs. The New Elite at "Big Business."

PAC hasn't wrestled since July 26, 2023, when he defeated the luchador known as Gravity on "AEW Dynamite" in a match straight out of a 2014 internet forum; he had just returned to action the week before at "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts" after being out with a broken nose. Now, after returning from another injury, his six-man tag team match joins a "Big Business" card that includes Darby Allin vs. Jay White, Willow Nightingale vs. Riho, Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against Wardlow, and the as-yet unannounced but presumed debut of the newest member of the AEW roster, Mercedes Mone.