Samoa Joe's World Title Opponent For AEW Dynamite: Big Business Revealed

"AEW Dynamite: Big Business" will emanate from Boston, Massachusetts next Wednesday, and the winner of Revolution's All-Star Scramble match will be getting his shot at Samoa Joe's title. Wardlow will challenge Joe for the AEW World Championship after defeating Chris Jericho, Magnus, Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, HOOK, and Brian Cage on Sunday. The Scramble match took the place of the previously planned "Meat Madness" match, which Wardlow was also supposed to be a part of, at the pay-per-view. AEW President Tony Khan scrapped "Meat Madness" due to multiple injuries.

Wardlow came out on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" following his victory, alongside the other members of the Undisputed Kingdom. Adam Cole ran down both Joe and Swerve Strickland, who was also in the ring, before saying Wardlow would be the one to win the championship. This led to a tag team match between Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett against Strickland and Joe. After Taven and Bennett were defeated, Wardlow came back out onto the stage to stare down Joe, after the champion choked out Strickland, who was distracted by Wardlow's sudden appearance. It was announced by commentary shortly after that Wardlow will be getting his title shot at "Big Business."