Sami Zayn Opens Up About What The Support Of The WWE Universe Means To Him

Sami Zayn has a unique connection with the WWE Universe, being a beloved underdog character throughout his time with the company. It's not something that's lost on him either, as he admitted that the support means the world to him.

"There's a lot of different kinds of WWE Superstars, there really are," he told "WWE's The Bump." "Some people are super cool, and some people are super strong, and some people are just super good-looking or whatever it is. There's a million reasons why the fans would love you. I don't really know what mine is other than just being myself, for better or for worse."

Zayn admits he doesn't have the right words to explain his connection with the fans or what it means to them. However, he believes it's all based on feelings rather than anything he specifically says or does inside the ring, which certainly rings true for Zayn due to how expressive he is as a performer.

"It's the feelings that you put out there and the WWE Universe feels them back and they give that back to you," he said. "That's kind of been everything to me, it means really more than I could ever put into words, to be honest with you. It means everything."

Tonight, Zayn will have an opportunity to give his fans something to celebrate at WWE WrestleMania 40. He is scheduled to compete in gauntlet match on "WWE Raw," where the winner will earn an Intercontinental title shot against GUNTHER at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

