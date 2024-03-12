Jey Uso Explains Why Philadelphia Is 'Perfect' For WWE WrestleMania 40

"Main Event" Jey Uso is one of many WWE stars gearing up for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It marks the first time since WrestleMania 15 in 1999 that WWE has brought its biggest show of the year to the "City of Brotherly Love," only this time it is much bigger, with two nights being required to make sure fans get their money's worth.

Uso agrees that WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be the biggest event that WWE has ever done, as he stated on the "Battleground Podcast" that the locker room is excited, and that Philadelphia is the best place for it to take place. "It's crazy," Uso said. "When Mania is coming around the corner, there is an aura around every week at work. Everyone's trying to step up every single week, trying to put on every week and I'm excited." Uso admitted that WrestleMania 39 in 2023 feels like it happened recently, and everything has come around so quickly.

However, Uso has one person on his mind when it comes to WrestleMania 40, his brother and former tag team partner, Jimmy Uso. "I need Jimmy Uso right now, I need him," Uso said. "I'm going call his name from now on 'Jealous' Jimmy Uso.' That's what I'm going to say, I'm going to say it the next time I get the microphone on TV. I'm going just put it out there, I don't know how many championship runs he's already cost me, but now he's got to get this work. Just like back in the day, backyard or where you want these hands at? Front yard or the back yard? Or the side yard? Where you want to go? So hell yeah I'm excited though, we're in Philly this year, Brotherly love ... perfect." Jimmy and Jey's match hasn't been officially announced at the time of writing, but with the amount of bad blood between the two men, it's only a matter of time before things blow up between the brothers.

