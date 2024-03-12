WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To John Cena's Oscars Appearance

This past Sunday, John Cena appeared on stage at the 96th Academy Awards without any clothes on. The former WWE Champion's nude appearance referenced the Oscars ceremony in 1974, when a streaker interrupted proceedings while host David Niven was on stage. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker T spoke about Cena's viral moment. "It was risky," Booker said. "But it just goes to show you how far we have come and how far John is willing to go to entertain. That's all. That's the only thing that is. That's a wrestler doing something like that. Wrestlers [are] going to put themselves out there, the good ones, the really, really good ones, they're going to try to figure out, 'How can I embarrass myself to the utmost to entertain somebody?' That's just the way we do it."

It has since been revealed that Cena's private areas were covered up throughout his time on stage. A set of behind-the-scenes photos showed the wrestler-turned-actor wearing a flesh-colored protective garment, covering his front and backside. While in front of the audience at the Oscars, Cena wore sandals and covered his genital area with the envelope that contained the winner for Best Costume Design. He announced the winner after a quick wardrobe change, which took place while the nominees were being revealed.

Regarding his wrestling future, it's unclear at this time if Cena will be part of WrestleMania 40. His most recent match took place at Crown Jewel last November, where he lost to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

